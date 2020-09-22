Alone thanks its many volunteers

By Suzanne Pender

ALONE, the organisation which supports older people, wishes to offer its sincere thanks to all volunteers, donors and partner organisations for their continued support for Alone’s work with older people.

As the organisation celebrates National Volunteer Week this week, it believes that it is important to highlight the important work carried out by its volunteers since the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Volunteering has been a key principle of Alone’s vision, where staff and volunteers work together to support older people to age at home.

The organisation would not be able to provide such a wide range of services to the older people who need them without the support of its network of volunteers, donors and partner organisations.

Alone is grateful for the hard work and dedication of its volunteers and would like to remind all volunteers of the importance of taking some time out to focus on their own individual health and wellbeing during these uncertain times.

This time last year, Alone had 1,845 volunteers engaged in its work supporting older people across the country. That figure has grown over the last 12 months, with 2,862 volunteers engaged in this work today.

This increase shows the level of demand for its services and the wonderful response from the community to support that work.

Due to the increasing ageing population in Ireland, Alone will grow its volunteer numbers to around 9,000 in the next few years and will make more roles available for prospective volunteers.

For information on volunteering with Alone, email [email protected] with your full name, phone contact details and location, or visit www.alone.ie

Alone is encouraging older people who need advice to call Alone on 0818 222024 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. Contact Alone if you have concerns about your own wellbeing or the wellbeing of an older person you know. Further information can be found on www.alone.ie.