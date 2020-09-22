Coronavirus: no new deaths and 334 cases confirmed with substantial increase in four counties

The figures come as increased restrictions are under consideration for parts of the country beyond Dublin. Photo: Press Association.

There have been no new deaths and 334 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic this evening, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today, 72 per cent are under 45 years of age.

53 per cent of today’s cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 55 cases have been identified as community transmission.

174 of the cases are located in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, six in Clare, six in Mayo, six in Meath, six in Roscommon, six in Waterford, five in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 to 34 years of age account for 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the past two months.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn issued a specific appeal to younger people: “Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 to 34 years of age account for 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the past two months.

“This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives.

“The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice. Be a role model for others.”

New restrictions

An additional 75 people on the island of Ireland have also tested positive for Covid-19 in the North over the past 24 hours.

There have been 963 cases in the region in the past week, while no new deaths have been reported there today.

The figures come as the number of cases continues to rise sharply in several counties, with increased restrictions under consideration for parts of the country beyond Dublin.

Government and public health officials are particularly concerned about counties Louth, Donegal, Waterford, Kildare, Offaly and Wicklow as data on the rates of the virus in these regions will be closely monitored over the coming days.

In Louth, the 14-day incidence rate of the disease now stands at 102 cases per 100,000 people. In counties Donegal and Waterford, the rate is at 97 and 94 cases respectively.

In comparison, when local restrictions were imposed in Co Kildare in early August, the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 stood at 130 cases per 100,000 – in counties Laois and Offaly the incidence rate was at 70 and 90.

It comes as the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, said he was “very concerned” about the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

There were 14 new admissions to Irish hospitals with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the end of May.

There are now 94 people in hospital due to the virus compared to 23 a month ago, with 17 cases in intensive care.