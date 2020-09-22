Finance Minister Paschal Donohue restricting movements due to Covid-19

Finance Minister Paschal Donohue is restricting his movements after close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The Minister’s French counterpart Bruno Le Maire tested positive for the virus following a Eurogroup meeting in Germany on September 11th, which Minister Donohue attended in his role as president of the group.

The French finance minister confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday but said he had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.

Minister Donohue was already working remotely at the time, as he had returned from a country not on the Republic’s “green list” exempting arrivals from a period of quarantine.

Mr Donohue will remain away from in-person contact in his Government role until Saturday.

It comes as last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly temporarily isolated himself pending a negative test for Covid-19 after he began feeling unwell.

The incident saw Cabinet ministers temporarily restrict their movements alongside Mr Donnelly as his close contacts.