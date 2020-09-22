GPs will administer flu vaccine at youth centre in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

TWO local GPs have been given access to Carlow Youth Centre this weekend to begin their vaccination campaign against the influenza virus as early as possible.

Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne of Dolmen Medical Practice and Dr Gerry Moran’s practice at 65 Tullow Street, will both begin flu vaccination clinics this Saturday, 26 September, at the youth centre, Green Lane, Carlow.

“We are very grateful that we have been able to get access to the youth centre on Green Lane. This will enable us to safely see large numbers to vaccinate as early in the campaign as possible, yet keep the risk of contracting coronavirus to a minimum,” stated Dr Ní Ghrainne.

“The vaccine will be offered to our over-70 patients and the vulnerable initially and, as the HSE accesses and sends us on more vaccines, we will expand the number of patients it becomes available to again, according to their risk level,” she added.

“The influenza virus is a nasty virus that can cause significant illness; and like our friend the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, it affects the vulnerable in our society.

Because we are in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, we are very conscious of trying to keep this vulnerable group of people safe, while at the same time ensuring vaccination against another respiratory virus with significant complications,” she added.