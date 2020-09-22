HSE chief "very concerned" with level of Covid-19 hospitalisations

The HSE chief executive says he is “very concerned” about the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

Ninety people are currently hospitalised with the virus, compared to 23 four weeks ago.

Paul Reid says there are 19 cases of the virus in intensive care units, up from just eight a month ago.

This comes as a leading immunology expert says several more counties are on the brink of Level Three restrictions due to increased levels of Covid-19.

Another 188 cases of the virus were reported yesterday, including 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal and 16 in Kildare.

According to a new Department of Health survey, 52 per cent of the population are in favour of more restrictions being introduced.

Professor Kingston Mills, from Trinity College, says more counties are in danger of restrictions similar to Dublin’s.

“There’s a number of counties now where the rate per 100,000 is creeping up and with the pubs opening, that’s not the ideal situation.

“I imagine if those numbers creep up in those counties, we could be looking at further restrictions in a number of other counties outside Dublin.”

Level Three restrictions were imposed in Dublin from midnight last Friday, while such restrictions are reportedly being discussed for eight counties outside the capital: Louth, Waterford, Limerick, Kildare, Leitrim, Donegal, Offaly and Wicklow.