Joshua Allen arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated

Joshua Allen in November 2019. Photo: Denis Minihane.

Joshua Allen, the son of TV chef Rachel Allen, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a car crash.

Gardaí have confirmed that they responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Shanagarry South, Ballycotton, Co Cork, at around 3.25am on Monday according to the Irish Examiner.

No injuries were reported following the collision, which reportedly involved a €60,000 Range Rover.

A Garda spokesman said: “Arising from the incident a man, 20s, was arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’. He was taken to Midleton Garda Station and later released without charge. Investigations are ongoing.”

It later emerged that Mr Allen, aged 20, was the arrested man in question.

The incident occurred close to Ballymaloe Cookery School, where Mr Allen was found in possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis in August 2018 and jailed for 15 months following the incident.

Mr Allen has spent time as an inpatient at Cuan Mhuire rehab centre where he was treated for his addiction issues.