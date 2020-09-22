Restaurants calling for 72-hour warning before further Covid-19 restrictions

Restaurants are calling for at least a 72-hour warning for the industry if further Covid-19 restrictions are imposed in more counties.

There are fears that up to eight counties may be moved to Level Three, which would place limits on indoor dining, as is the case currently in Dublin.

The Restaurants’ Association also wants the Government to compensate businesses for any loss of incomes due to the closures, like wasted stocks.

CEO of the group Adrian Cummins say they need time to prepare before restrictions are imposed.

“Our industry has done everything that is was asked to do- around criteria, around contact tracing of guests, around implementing the guidelines. We have done everything right.

“What is being put upon us now is a new strategy where the Government effectively want to lock us down.”

With the announcement of Level Three restrictions on Friday evening, restaurants and pubs that serve food were no longer permitted to operate indoor dining, but could continue trading if they had outdoor seating or for takeaway meals.

Wet pubs in the capital had already been told that they would not open alongside remaining pubs throughout the country yesterday.

The current Level Three restrictions in Dublin are due to last until October 9th.