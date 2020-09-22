Risk of eviction for those who hold parties on council land

Residents of local authority housing complexes risk eviction if they organise large parties on council property, according to the Irish Times.

That is the warning from the head of housing with Dublin City Council Brendan Kenny.

It comes as an outdoor party took place at the Oliver Bond flat complex in the southwest inner city on Saturday night.

As the Irish Times reports, Prior to the weekend’s events, the council sent letters to Oliver Bond residents warning them against holding parties indoors or outdoors.

“It’s important to say that most of the residents of Oliver Bond are fine, really decent people, but we have had a lot of complaints recently about parties,” Mr Kenny said.

“We did send a letter to residents, and this was before the advice changed for Dublin, advising them of the guidelines and that they are risking their tenancy if they have parties.”

Eviction would be a “last resort” but was a recourse open to the council. He said the complaints received had largely related to “random activities”, he said.

It has largely been groups of lads and girls drinking, nothing like what happened on Saturday – that was the most organised thing we’ve seen.”

Outdoor gatherings

The event was held in an area with one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the State. It continued into the early hours of Sunday morning before eventually being brought to a close by gardaí.

A maximum of 15 people are allowed to meet outdoors during Level three restrictions in the capital.

More than 100 people are understood to have attended the event that involved a marquee and music equipment, brought in on trucks to a small football pitch in the centre of the complex.

Information was supplied to the gardaí in relation to those suspected of being involved in organising what is understood to have been a birthday party for a 19-year-old who does not live in the Oliver Bond flats but has “associations” with the complex, Mr Kenny said.

“People came in here with trucks, and we know who they are. People organised a marquee. It’s mad to think this would happen in the current circumstances, with everything we know about Covid-19. It’s very depressing.”