Significant development in 44 year old murder case to be announced

Seamus Ludlow’s family with solicitor Gavin Booth.

A significant development in the murder of a Louth man 44 years ago will be announced later today.

Seamus Ludlow’s family has been campaigning for an independent investigation to be carried out.

The 47-year-old unmarried forestry worker was murdered outside Dundalk in May 1976.

Mr Ludlow was shot leaving a bar in Dundalk and his body was found in a lane near his home.

No one has ever been charged in connection with his murder.

A report by retired High Court judge Henry Barron said it was “a random, sectarian killing of a blameless Catholic civilian by loyalist extremists”.

In 2015, then then-Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald apologised to the family over the “inexcusable” handling of the Garda investigation, but refused to order a commission of inquiry.

The family has continued its campaign, seeking a further investigation, north and south of the Border.

Local Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú says his family finally deserves justice.

“For too long they have had justice denied. Since Seamus Ludlow was killed outside Dundalk in May 1976 we have had an absolute failure to investigate properly, we have had a family given false information and we have also had a situation where this State has absolutely failed to look into this case properly.”

Today, the family says they will make their “most significant public statement in their campaign thus far”.