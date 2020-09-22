Student enterprise awards open for business

By Suzanne Pender

APPLICATIONS are open for the 2020-21 Student Enterprise Programme, designed to challenge students’ entrepreneurial mindset, all building towards a pitch at the county final in 2021. Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office opened up applications this week, the first step in finding the 2021 County Carlow Student Enterprise Award Winner.

The launch also acknowledged last year’s national final winners, Tullow Community School.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill said he loved when, as a local authority, “we work with young people to support the development of lifelong skills like those which are developed in the Student Enterprise Programme.

“I was delighted to meet the award-winning students from the Making It Happen and Last Straw groups in Tullow Community School with their teacher Brian Larkin to firstly present their prizes but also hear their story of their Student Enterprise Programme experience, supported by the Local Enterprise Office,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the work of this year’s programme, which will be delivered in very different times, and I applaud our team in the Local Enterprise Office, particularly Áine Carey, our enterprise executive, who will co-ordinate the programme for 2020-21.”

The Student Enterprise Programme is an initiative run by the network of local enterprise offices with more than 26,000 second-level students taking part each year. Students get to set up and run their own business and find out what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur by taking part in this eight-month enterprise education learning programme. As part of this programme, guidance will be provided from September to May and students get to do everything a real life entrepreneur would do, from coming up with the business idea to marketing, sales and preparing a business plan/business poster.

“The Student Enterprise Programme and Awards are a brilliant way of harnessing all your talents and ideas, forging them into a new business,” said Ms Carey. “They are a wonderful vehicle for promoting the importance of entrepreneurs to the local economy.”

Pauline Hoctor, senior enterprise development officer, thanked teachers from all schools in Co Carlow for their support.

“Student Enterprise Programme links in with the school curriculum around enterprise in the classroom and really helps students gain skills and practical knowledge of running a real-life business,” she said.