Teenager injured by firework as McEntee due to outline dangers of illegal use

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

By Sarah Slater

An 18-year-old man has been injured after a firework exploded in his hand in Dublin.

It happened in the Glenmaroon Road area of Palmerstown at around 9pm last night.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí say enquires are ongoing.

This comes ahead of a press conference by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on the dangers of fireworks later today.

Fireworks have been a growing problem across Dublin in recent weeks, with residents in the county saying the noise from fireworks being set off has become constant at night.

Earlier this month, a task force to deal with the issue was set up following an emergency motion by Dublin City councillors.

The possession or use of fireworks, without an appropriate professional licence, is currently illegal in Ireland.

