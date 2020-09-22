Three men charged with murder of Irish teen denied bail in Australia

Three men charged with the murder of an Irish teenager in Australia are to stay behind bars until their trial date has been set.

Cian English (19) originally from, Bullock Park, Carlow Town, but who was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am Saturday, May 23rd during a robbery.

The teenager was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan. The family left Ireland 15 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel and then settled in Brisbane in 2011.

The teenager fell to his death when he was being robbed at knife point following an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs. He attempted to escape but tragically fell from the fourth floor balcony.

The three accused Jason Ryan Knowles (22), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20), and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18), along with two girls under the age of 18 will re-appear before Southport Magistrates Court on October 27th when a trial date will be set, according to a police spokesperson.

All five are charged with murder, stealing, robbery, torture and deprivation of liberty.

The teenager’s ashes were laid to rest, in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, in June