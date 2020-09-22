Twitter failing to address online abuse against women says Amnesty International

Twitter is failing to address online violence and abuse towards women, according to Amnesty International.

The group published a report in 2018 into the social media platform’s performance in dealing with the issue – and says just one of the 10 recommendations have been implemented.

The study says while the website has published how it deals with misinformation, it doesn’t outline how it tackles abuse towards women.

Colm O’Gorman from Amnesty International Ireland outlines why women may be targeted:

“Misogyny and violence against women is a prevalent issue across society and across the world, so it’s unsurprising that women on that basis would be targeted in this way online.

“In particular, we see women who speak out, activists and politicians who speak out and challenge violence and discrimination against women online are subject to very very high levels of abuse.”