Work on multi-million IDA facility in Carlow to start next year

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A LONG-awaited IDA facility that would cater for a multinational company is set to begin construction next year.

The IDA has stated that its current plans are to begin construction of a multi-million euro advance technology building in the first quarter of 2021 at Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

In a statement, the IDA says the facility will enhance its efforts to secure investment in the southeast.

“This proposed advance technology building at Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow offers a turn-key, high specification, flexible and sustainable solution for investors seeking to quickly establish and scale their operations and enhances our efforts to win jobs and investment for the southeast region,” it said.

The development is part of IDA Ireland’s Regional Property Programme, which has been used to attract investment to the regions.

The IDA received planning permission from Carlow County Council on 8 September for the facility. A zoning issue was overcome following county councillors voting for a material contravention of the county development plan.

The IDA says that the scheduled date for construction is subject to the conclusion of the planning process. There is a four-week window after a planning decision for objections to be made to An Bord Pleanála.

The IDA declined to comment on whether it had prospective tenants lined up for the facility.

