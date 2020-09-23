Biker critical after crash near Bunclody

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTORCYCLIST in his 50s is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a serious road collision in Co Carlow at the weekend.

The accident took place on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, when the man, who was on a motorbike, collided with a jeep at approximately 3.10pm on Saturday.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to St James’s Hospital, Dublin. The driver of the jeep, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

The road was closed temporarily for several hours as garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Tullow Garda Station on 059 9181160, the garda confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.