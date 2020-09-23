Charity tandem cycle gets underway

By Suzanne Pender

Detective Garda Kieran Shields of Carlow Garda Station and teacher David O Reilly this week set off on their Charity Tandem Cycle from Mayo to Naas and BACK AGAIN in aid of The Irish Red Cross.

All this week the two will take on this mammoth 600km task but they are very much up for the challenge in aid of this very worth cause. Special mention to The National Council for the blind who kindly donated the use of the two tandem bikes for the charity cycle and Coleman Cycles, Carlow for their assistance throughout.

Local garda Kieran Shields and his lifelong friend teacher David O’Reilly will cycle on a tandem bike from Mayo to Dublin and back again until this Saturday 26 September.

If you would like to support them on their trip of a lifetime and in particular support the Irish Red Cross, please donate and share at http://www.idonate.ie/longwayround

You can keep up to date with the lads’ progress by viewing photos and videos on the Irish Red Cross website and Facebook.