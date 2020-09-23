Covid-19: Two further deaths, 234 additional cases

There have been two further Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland, while 234 additional cases have been confirmed.

The news comes as an adviser to the World Health Organisation said Ireland should allow Covid-19 to spread in a “controlled” way among people under 60.

Johan Giesecke, Sweden’s former chief epidemiologist and a member of the WHO’s strategic and technical advisory group for infectious hazards, made the comments at the Oireachtas coronavirus committee on Wednesday morning.

Several medical experts are appearing before the committee, which is examining options for eliminating community transmission of Covid-19.

Mr Giesecke said the Government should allow a controlled spread of the virus among people under 60 and concentrate on protecting the old and frail, with frequent tests of staff and residents in care homes.

A public health expert has warned that Dublin, currently on Level Three of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, could be moved to Level Four or Five if the number of cases continues to grow in the capital.

Professor Sam McConkey, head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), said now is the time to take action.

“The earlier we do it, the less duration and the less restrictive those measures will have to be,” he said.

The rate of Covid-19 cases has gone up in four or five counties to almost the same level as Dublin and action is required now, he added.

“Unfortunately, if the number of cases continues to rise, whether in Dublin or in those counties, then unfortunately the only sensible thing to do is to go up to Level Four or even Level Five.”