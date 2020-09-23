Four ministers restricting movement after close contact with Covid cases

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is the fourth Government minister currently restricting his movements over close contact with a positive Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly are also restricting their movements at the moment.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Mr Varadkar, the Minister Business Enterprise and Innovation, said: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

“In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise. There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me. I am perfectly well and will be working from home.”

Mr Coveney is restricting his movements after travelling to Brussels for EU meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Mr Coveney was tested on leaving the country and when he returned.

A spokesman for Mr Coveney said: “The Minister has been tested on return from Brussels and will be tested again in a week. He is continuing his full programme of work.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is restricting his movements until Friday after he came into contact with French finance minister Bruno le Maire, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair met at Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings in Berlin last Wednesday. The events were attended by finance ministers from all 27 EU member states.