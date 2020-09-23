Galway fishermen who rescued paddleboarders make another rescue

By Lorna Siggins

The Galway father and son who located two missing paddleboarders off the Aran islands last month have recorded another rescue.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver pulled a man from the river Corrib this morning, after he was spotted in the water by a pedestrian shortly after 9am.

The father and son located the man off Nimmo’s pier, and he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Galway.

“We were just going fishing around 9am and one of the Galway RNLI lifeboat crew told us there was a man in the water, so we headed out and located him off Nimmo’s pier,” Patrick Oliver said.

“He was conscious, and the jacket he was wearing kept his head above water, so we brought him up to the Claddagh quay,”he said.

Members of the Galway Fire “Swift” rescue service assisted, and the Galway RNLI lifeboat was also preparing to launch. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Galway.

Last month, the Olivers located cousins Sara Feeney (23) and Ellen Glynn (17) several miles south of the Aran island of Inis Oírr, some 15 hours after north-easterly winds had swept their paddleboards from Furbo beach out to sea.

The cousins, who were wearing lifejackets and had strapped their boards together, had been clinging to floats attached to crab pots. They have praised the Olivers and all involved in their safe rescue.

The quick response of the pedestrian in spotting the man in the river on Wednesday was praised by RNLI deputy launch authority Barry Heskin.