Gardaí find potential breaches at 15 licensed premises

Gardaí found potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at 15 licensed premises in the past week.

However, Operation Navigation has found widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations after thousands of checks.

These checks started on Friday, July 3rd, and are ongoing as pubs across the country reopened this week.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 232.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

“We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”

Following a Government decision in relation to travel in and out of Dublin county, Operation Fanacht was re-commenced in Dublin and surrounding counties from midnight on Friday, September 18th. On Saturday, September 19th, and Sunday, September 20th, 527 checkpoints were conducted in the DMR and surrounding counties.

Operation Fanacht is focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures following the announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week that Dublin is now at Level Three of the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19.