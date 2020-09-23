Irish punters wins €5.3m lotto jackpot

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

An Irish punter has won Wednesday’s €5.3 million Lotto jackpot.

The lucky punter will claim the €5,395,798 after the winning numbers came up in the draw this evening.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 7, 29, 38, 42 and the bonus number was 27. Another player claimed a prize of €198,258 in the same draw.

They missed out on the top prize by one number after matching five digits.

The Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 prizes are still up for grabs as their was no winner of either.

The numbers drawn for the Plus 1 were: 1, 3, 10, 18, 22, 31 and the bonus number was 40. The Plus 2 numbers drawn were 3, 9, 31, 36, 40, 43 and the bonus number was 32.

