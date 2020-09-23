Land cited as a reason behind Ploughing move to Laois

CARLOW losing out on the national and World Ploughing Championships was described as an “awful disappointment” last week. The event, which was attended by 300,000 people last year in Ballintrane, Carlow, will take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois next year.

“It’s an awful disappointment that it’s not on this year and equally so that it’s not coming back next year,” said Michael O’Neill of the Carlow Ploughing Association. “An awful lot of people would lose out financially. I think the benefit to the community is in the region of €35 million … it’s hard to believe.”

Assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna Marie McHugh told the Nationalist that a number of factors were behind the decision. Ms McHugh said the world championships required double the ploughing ground, around 300 acres, and it would prove difficult to secure the necessary land in Carlow.

“We have lovely land in Carlow, but getting that big site was quite tight – not impossible, but quite difficult to achieve,” said Ms McHugh.

Another factor was that Carlow had previously hosted two of the five world championships that have come to Ireland, while Laois has not held one.

Ms McHugh said it was “absolutely” the plan to return to Carlow at some point, adding that there was “unfinished business” for the ploughing championships and Ballintrane. “It ticked all the boxes in relation to the event,” she said.

Ms McHugh and her mother and NPA managing director Anna May McHugh are proud Laois people and there were suggestions locally that the move away was motivated in bringing the world ploughing championships to their home county.

Ms McHugh said it was well known that her mother wanted to have the event in Laois. However, she added that the venue was voted on by the board of the ploughing association, which includes county delegates and Anna May.

“We had many people fighting on different levels … the Traceys pushing hard for Carlow and the same for Kildare and Offaly. There is good banter. Laois could tick all the boxes and had not hosted the worlds before,” said Ms McHugh.

Cody Nolan, one of the landowners in Ballintrane, was not surprised by the news.

“It was never going to stay next year, that was our thoughts anyway. Two years is almost the most they stay in a place.”

He added that he was looking forward to farming the land once again.

“It’s great to have the ploughing around the area, but at the end of the day you want to be farming and getting the most out of your land,” he said.

Last year’s event was fondly remembered by many who spoke to ***The Nationalist***, several of them highlighting the invaluable national profile that Carlow gained from the sun-kissed 2019 event. Carlow was on the front pages of the national newspapers and on news bulletins and it gave a great boost to the county.

The inCarlow Pavilion, featuring a showcase of the county’s enterprise, education and tourism opportunities, was also a huge success in the exhibition grounds. Such was its success that many new businesses and groups had got in touch to exhibit this year, said Carlow County Council director of services Padraig O’Gorman, when plans for the 2020 event were still ongoing.

The decision is another blow for Carlow businesses, which were buoyed by the trade in the run-up to and during the event.

However, Carlow is still set to benefit from the 2021 event. Eileen O’Rourke of Carlow Tourism said Carlow hotels and B&Bs will still be booked out for accommodation.

“Athy is a bit closer, but Carlow will definitely book out,” she predicted. “Carlow will miss the opportunity of profiling its location as a great place to visit, but thankfully the accommodation sector will benefit hugely from next year’s location.”

She added: “Carlow town, Leighlinbridge, Tullow … across the board they are going to benefit.”