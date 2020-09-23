  • Home >
Leo Varadkar restricting movements after close contact with Covid-19 case

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements and working from home after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that he was tested on Tuesday and the result was negative.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid 19. I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

“In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise. There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me. I am perfectly well and will be working from home.”

