Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for four counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The warning was issued at 1pm today and it will come into effect at 1am on Thursday morning, remaining valid until 2pm on Thursday.

The national forecaster said there may be river and spot flooding in parts of the four counties.

Earlier on today a status yellow wind warning was issued for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning is valid from 11pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

The forecaster is warning of gusts of up to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.