No significant Covid-19 outbreak in Co Carlow

THE recent pattern of Covid-19 cases in Co Carlow shows there has not been a significant localised outbreak.

New data reveals that in the first two weeks of September, fewer than five cases of the virus were recorded in each of the county’s three local electoral areas (LEA) – Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown. The snapshot is provided between 1 and 14 September, when 14 new cases were reported in the county. The exact number of cases in each LEA is unknown, with a range of zero to four cases given.

Examining the border areas, eight cases were reported during that period in the Graiguecullen/Portarlington LEA, which takes in east Laois. Fourteen cases have been recorded in the New Ross LEA, which runs up the Carlow border.

The Athy LEA, which contains Castledermot, has reported fewer than five cases in the past fortnight.

A combined 18 cases were reported in the in two Kilkenny LEAs that border Carlow.

This new figure will be updated online every Thursday on the Covid-19 data hub. Health minister Stephen Donnelly said it would “fulfil this very real desire that is out there for transparency around this virus and its impact. Transparency is a key cornerstone of Ireland’s response to this pandemic. At this crucial time, it matters more than ever”.

There had been a downward trend in Covid-19 cases in Carlow in recent weeks, but there was a notable increase in the last seven days with 16 new cases. This coincides with the resumption of testing at the ‘pop up’ facility in Tinryland GFC. It has been very busy at the testing centre, with hundreds tested in the past week. And while there are no local figures, the national positive test rate is 2%.

l Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow also confirmed a case in the school last week. In a message to parents, principal Marie Coen said that, as a precaution, the children were asked to self-isolate as a class until further advice was issued by the HSE.

The school declined to comment further on Monday, but did say it had received further advice from the HSE.