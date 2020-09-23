Recent Carlow deaths

Philomena Byrne (née Dowling) of Sleaty St, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 22 September at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of James (Jim), much loved mother of Paula and cherished sister of Anna, Mary, Martha, and her late infant twin sister Angela, and her late brothers Henry and Mick.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Friday at 10.30am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, for burial.

Philomena’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Friday, 25th September, at 11am by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

House Private due to Covid19 restrictions. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Leary (née Gahan) of Rossard, Bunclody, Wexford /Carlow on 22 September.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Mother of John and the late Mary-Ellen. Sister of Rita, Fr James, Joe and the late Fr. John, Stasia and Donal. Sadly missed by her son, sister, brothers, brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Margaret and Terry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Friday. Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private family funeral. Condolences may be left in the condolence section below.

Cyril Thompson, Bawnogue, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, passed away on 23 September at his residence after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Kay, his beloved children, Carol, Joe, Suzanne and Peter, his adored grandchildren Arnaud, Laura, Carla, Jake, Ava and Adam, son-in-law Surj, daughter-in-law Helen, his brothers Brendan, Kieran and Kevin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home, private family only please. Removal from his home on Saturday afternoon, 26 September, at 1.30pm, to arrive at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Sympathisers may wish to line the route as the Funeral cortege proceeds to the St Lazerian’s Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place.

Funeral Mass may be view by clicking on the following link. https://www.leighlinparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Peter Gahan, 15 Kevin Barry Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow died on 22 September following a short illness at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late Joseph, Christy and George. Sadly missed by his brother Bill, sister-in-law Cecelia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly took place on Wednesday evening at 7pm for reception prayers. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm (max 50 people in church) with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

The death has occurred of Ballinkillen man Patrick (Paddy) Mcassey, formerly of Rosary College, Crumlin and Coolkenno, Co Wicklow on Sunday 20 September peacefully in the kind care of the Staff of St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Pansey), sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Sadie, Tess and Lill, Brothers Tom and Tim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Wednesday concluding with Funeral Prayers. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St Lazerian’s Church Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding Public gatherings, a Private Funeral Mass will take place for family and friends. Under HSE guidelines, social distancing will be strictly adhered to, no handshaking or hugging.