Rural detached home well worth checking out

By Suzanne Pender

THIS superb detached property on a half-acre site in Raheendoran is well worth checking out, located within minutes of Carlow town and the M9 motorway.

It balances the peace of country living yet is within easy reach of Carlow town. Protected from view by carefully manicured trees and shrubs, the bungalow is bright and spacious with lots of potential.

The accommodation consists of a sitting room, lounge, kitchen/dining area, utility room, four bedrooms and an en suite, plus main bathroom.

The house is 133sq m approx with a paddock at the rear. There is a large detached garage/workshop also to the rear of the house with a tarmac driveway extending to the rear of the house and the garage.

For details, contact Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing.