Two girls charged with the murder of Carlow teenager in Australia

By Suzanne Pender

TWO teenage girls charged with the murder of a Carlow teenager who fell to his death from a balcony in Australia have this week been remanded in custody.

Cian English (19), originally from The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne with his parents Vinny and Siobhan (née Webster), both natives of Carlow town, and older brother Dylan. Cian suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday 23 May as he tried to escape a robbery.

Three men have already been charged with Mr English’s murder and have also been remanded in custody.

Mr English fell to his death while being robbed at knifepoint. Australian police believe the men went to Mr English’s apartment and held a knife to his throat as they demanded he and a friend hand over their phones and clothing. The police state that Mr English was stabbed in the upper arm before fleeing onto the balcony as he attempted to escape but tragically fell from the fourth floor balcony.

Police claim the two girls, now charged with Mr English’s murder, filmed the appalling events of that night and subsequently posted the video on social media. The teenage girls, reportedly aged 15 and 16, also face charges of armed robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty. They are due to reappear before Southport Magistrates Court on 27 October.

A police spokesperson said: “Next month is expected to be their final appearance in the lower courts before getting committed to the higher court for trial. A trial date in Queensland Supreme Court will then be set.”

The English family moved from Carlow in 2005 but were regular visitors back home. Cian’s father Vincent’s job with Digicel brought the family to the Caribbean for many years before they settled in Brisbane around 2011.

Vincent is the son of Teresa and the late John English, originally from Kilkenny Road, Carlow, while Siobhan is the daughter of Bobby and Yvonne Webster from Tullow Road, Carlow. Both come from well-known and well-respected families in Carlow, where Cian’s tragic death was met with a huge outpouring of grief by so many.

In June, following a service in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Cian’s ashes were laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow beside those of his grandfather John English, who passed away last December.