Met Éireann is warning of gusts of up to 110km/h. Photo: PA

Very windy conditions are forecast for parts of Munster tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for strong winds in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare.

The warning is valid from 11pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

The forecaster is warning of gusts of up to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.