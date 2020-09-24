Three deaths and 324 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

By Kenneth Fox

A further three deaths and an additional 324 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

There has now been a total of 1,797 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Tonight’s figures means there is now a total of 33,994 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Department of Health confirmed this evening that of the cases: 169 are men while 155 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age, 52 per cent are also confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

They also revealed that 81 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the cases this evening: 167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, eight in Cavan, six in Limerick, six in Meath, six in Roscommon and five in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

Yesterday two further Covid-19 deaths were confirmed and a further 234 additional cases.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said:

“Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

He said to avail of a test when it is offered. He also reveled that last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive, many of them had no symptoms.