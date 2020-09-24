Beat the Covid blues and take to woods on National Walking Day

By Suzanne Pender

COILLTE is encouraging people in Co Carlow to participate in National Walking Day this Sunday, 27 September, by visiting one of their local Coillte forests.

National Walking Day aims to inspire people to get out and walk in their local areas due to the great physical and mental wellbeing benefits of walking.

It is an initiative by Get Ireland Walking, supported by Sport Ireland and takes place as part of the European Week of Sport. Coillte is delighted to be involved and to support this annual event by encouraging the public, regardless of age or ability, to get active and stay local.

Carlow has two Coillte recreation forests at Clogrennane and Kilbrannish, which are open to the public. To find out more about Coillte’s recreation offering, visit www.coillte.ie/our-forests/recreation-map/

“Coillte is proud to be Ireland’s leading provider of outdoor recreation activities, with more than 3,000 kilometres of trails, 260 recreation sites and 12 forest parks across the country,” said

Charlie Burke, recreation officer with Coillte and co-ordinator of its Woodlands for Health campaign.

“We know about the importance of walking in nature to members of the public and the benefits for both physical and mental health. Our forests offer a space where people can walk safely while maintaining social distancing and abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

“Coillte wants to encourage local residents in Co Carlow to take some time out of their day and enjoy their local landscape by participating in National Walking Day on 27 September and visiting one of your local Coillte forests, like Kilbrannish or Clogrennane Woods.

Share a photo or video of your walk on social media and tag @GetIreWalking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtags #BeActive #NationalWalkingDay #WalkYourTown #WalkYourArea and #HiddenGems.