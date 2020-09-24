CAB seize €2m worth of cars in Clare and Tipperary

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized €2 million worth of cars in counties Clare and Tipperary as part of an international money laundering investigation.

The CAB investigation, Operation Bagana, is focused on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK through a used car outlet in Tipperary.

The seizure was made in conjunction with police officers from the Economic Crime Bureau attached to West Midlands Police in Britain.

Searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in Clare and two residential and one business premises in Tipperary. The search of the business premises in Tipperary, a used car outlet, remains ongoing.

So far, the following items have been seized:

In excess of 80 Cars with an approximate value of €2,000,000

Cash amounting to €21,000

In excess of €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised criminal group

This morning’s search operation involved CAB, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau and was assisted by the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said: “Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups. Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’.”