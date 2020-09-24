Journalist Caroline to chair summit on electric vehicles

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL journalist Caroline Kidd has been announced as the chair of this year’s Electric Vehicle Summit.

The event, organised by iQuest and Business Post Live, is a high-level business forum to discuss the future of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ireland based on the dual themes of business engagement and thought leadership among the most senior, influential and informed people in the sector.

Caroline from Bunclody is a motoring journalist, juror for Irish Car of the Year and the editor of online magazine Changing Lanes.

Caroline founded Changing Lanes in 2014 as a simple automotive blog, where she could share her passion for cars. It has grown to become a leading online automotive magazine and trusted authority on new cars and the motor industry.

Caroline has road-tested hundreds of new cars and travelled around Europe to report from new car launches.

This year’s Electric Vehicle Summit will address the impact of coronavirus on the industry and deliver an update on new government policy, as well as cover a wide range of subjects on the future of electric vehicles.

Caroline will be joined by speakers including Eamon Ryan, minister for climate action, communication networks and transport and Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority. She will also chair several panel discussions between motor industry executives and other stakeholders.

The event itself will be broadcast live from a dedicated studio in Dublin with delegates contributing online across Ireland and around the world.

“Electric vehicles will play a major role in reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions from transport,” said Caroline.

“Sales are growing year on year, with huge investment from car manufacturers to bring new models to market. Yet EVs still account for less than 4% of the new car market in Ireland, indicating that major change is required to accelerate our move to electric,” she added.

“As battery technology improves, range anxiety becomes less of an issue. But consumers will need to see a well-maintained, ubiquitous public charging network in place before a wide-scale adoption of EVs can take place. Despite grants and incentives, price and availability remains an obstacle for many consumers,” stated Caroline.

“Once issues of price, availability and infrastructure are resolved, I believe it will happen very quickly, and driving a combustion engined car will become very unfashionable very quickly. We’ve seen how Irish consumers have adapted quickly to trends such as SUVs and hybrids. I expect the same will happen with electric vehicles,” predicted Caroline.

“I’m looking forward to a day of discussion with some of the most influential people in the industry on how we can best plan for the future of electric vehicles in Ireland,” she said.

The Electric Vehicle Summit 2020 will take place on Thursday 15 October.