Justice Minister: No fireworks licences issued since Covid-19 pandemic

By Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that no licences for fireworks have been granted since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on 2fm’s Doireann and Eoghan show, Ms McEntee explained that this year’s fireworks safety campaign had started earlier “because since the middle of August there has been a massive increase in the use of fireworks compared to last year or any other previous year”.

The impact of fireworks on the elderly, people with sensory issues and pets could be very traumatic, she said, calling on people not to purchase fireworks which are illegal without a licence.

The emergency services were busier then ever this year because of Covid-19, she added, “the last thing they need is to be called out for incidents involving fireworks.

“That particular nuisance we could do without.”

Halloween

Ms McEntee said that given that no licences have been granted fireworks should not be displayed. She pointed out that in the past week there had been two incidents in which one person lost a finger and another had their hand maimed.

Fireworks were designed to explode, but sometimes they did so before people could get out of the way and there was the potential for serious injury, she said.

“We just have to figure out a way to celebrate Halloween safely. It is going to be different, it is going to be a challenge.”