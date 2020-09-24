Man arrested in Dublin in connection with cocaine seizure worth €3.5m

A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with a major drugs seizure.

A large stash of cocaine was uncovered in a raid in Swords earlier today.

Gardaí say it is worth around 3.5 million.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Organised and Serious Crime said:

“Participation by a number of sections within An Garda Síochána with assistance provided by Customs Revenue Service in this operation, has resulted in another significant seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine, which prevents further damage being inflicted within our communities”.