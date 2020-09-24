New Dublin bus network to be rolled out from next year

A new bus network for Dublin will be rolled out from next year.

Blanchardstown, Ballymun and Glasnevin will have direct routes to the airport, while the new Dublin Area bus network will see an increase of 23 per cent in services across the city.

The plan also includes a more convenient ticket system, a simpler fare structure, and a move to cashless payment.

The National Transport Authority revealed the first proposal in 2017, and since then over 72,000 submissions have been made.

Kevin Carter from the Dublin Commuter Coalition says they welcome most of the changes, except the timescale:

“I said it from the beginning and will continue saying it, we do not believe it is a good idea to implement this on a phased basis.

“Especially a phased basis done over a number of years. We think it is going to be very confusing for people, we think a big bang introduction would have been better.

“We do understand though that the main reason they have chosen this approach is to do with funding availability.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said the new bus network plan is the final version resulting from previous redesign proposals and with consideration given to issues raised by 72,000 submissions.

Growing city

The implementation of the network will take place on a phased basis over a number of years starting in 2021, subject to Government funding, according to the NTA.

Speaking about the news, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said:

“BusConnects Dublin is the National Transport Authority’s programme to greatly improve bus services in the Greater Dublin Area.

“It is a key part of our Government’s polices to improve public transport and address climate change. It is included in the Programme for Government, The Climate Action Plan 2019, The National Development Plan 2018-2027 and Transport Strategy for The Greater Dublin Area.

”Bus services across Dublin needed to be redesigned to be more coherent and efficient to meet the demands for a growing city and I am delighted we are now able to implement this new plan after extensive public consultation.

“The last six months have been very challenging for everyone in Dublin and across Ireland. Bus services have provided an essential frontline service for the public and city during this time and the new Dublin Area bus network will allow the service grow to meet people’s needs as the city recovers.”