Official says security men at council buildings are only there to help the public

THE presence of security men at Carlow County Council is “purely to guide people through the Covid protocols”, according to the local authority.

During the summer, security staff have been present at council headquarters on the Athy Road as it reopened to the public. Director of services Michael Rainey said the security was required to ensure people could access council services efficiently and safely.

“It’s purely to guide people through the Covid protocols ‒ filling out the contact register and using the hand sanitiser and appropriately wearing the mask,” said Mr Rainey.

Security also ensures that there is no overcrowding in the council’s reception space.

Mr Rainey said the council hoped it would be a “temporary” measure that “will be stood down when we get past this crisis”.

The security personnel are from a private firm as Mr Rainey said there were insufficient staff numbers in the council to manage it.

The sight of security men at the council building had previously been rare. They have been deployed in the past, most notably during protests over housing in 2017.

Asked about image it sent out, Mr Rainey said: “It’s nearly a norm now (for security at local authorities). If you go to Laois, you will have security there regardless of Covid.”

There have been many changes at the council building since it reopened, including booking of appointments at the motor tax office and the planning office. Mr Rainey said the new measures had been well received.

“It’s been very good. I think the public has been appreciative of trying to maintain services through the crisis as best we can,” he said.