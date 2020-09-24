Pre-departure Covid-19 testing may be in Irish airports by next month

Pre-departure Covid-19 testing could be in place at Dublin and Cork Airports by the middle of next month.

Dublin Airport has proposed developing a pre-departure test system for high risk locations, which would see passengers from these locations prove they are negative for the virus before travelling to Ireland.

Irish travellers heading abroad could also take the test, which would be carried out less than 72 hours before departure.

It comes as the EU prepares to introduce a new “traffic light” system for travel between member states, eliminating conflicting restrictions between countries.

The DAA is reportedly now working with health experts to provide a testing centre at Dublin Airport.