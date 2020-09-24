Rain and flood warning in place for four counties

Met Éireann has warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in four counties in Leinster this morning.

Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath are under a status yellow rainfall warning until 2pm this afternoon, following heavy downpours overnight.

The forecaster advised that some river and spot flooding is to be expected.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind alert also remains in place in Clare, Cork and Kerry until midday.

“Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds,” Met Éireann said.

Around the country this morning will be a cool and blustery day with showers and longer spells of rain spreading nationwide.

Dry intervals are expected, with the best of these in north Ulster.

Highest temperatures will hover between 11 to 14 degrees across the island.