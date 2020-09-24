Recent Carlow deaths

Matthew (Sonny) Callinan, Blackburn, England and formerly of 8 Bestfield, Athy Road, Carlow died peacefully on 22 September at his home in Blackburn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, daughters Beverley and Andrea, grandson Dominic, sons-in-law Dave and John, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place on 1 October at Blackburn Crematorium.

Bridie Mooney (née Kennedy), of Mooney’s Trafalgar Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow and formerly Ballasallagh, Carlow on 23 September peacefully surrounded by her devoted family, in the loving care of Karen and the wonderful staff of Greystones Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Robbie. Remembered with love by her children Patrick, Agnes, Teresa, Thomas, Brigid, Áine and Bob, sons-in-law Ken and Harry, daughters-in-law Dei, Elaine and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Eoghan, Cian, Emma, Robbie, Amy, Theo, David, Rowan, Jamie, Katie, Lucy, Ellie, Tadhg, Siofra and Caoimhe, great-grandchildren Jake, Abbie and Sophia, nieces Marie, Ann and Brid, nephew Aidan, extended family, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday 25 September at 1pm in The Holy Rosary Church, Greystones after which Bridie will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery, Greystones. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be private but can be viewed online at www.greystonesparish.ie.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Greystones Cancer Support

or Epilepsy Ireland.