Scheme to refurbish vacant housing will provide 22 homes in Co Carlow  

MORE than 20 vacant social housing units in Carlow will be refurbished and re-let following the allocation of funding.

The Voids Stimulus Programme will bring 22 units back into social housing stock in Carlow. A total of €649,328 has been approved by the Department for Housing for Carlow County Council.

Minister Darragh O’Brien welcomed the programme, which will see up to 2,500 social housing units across the country refurbished and re-let to individuals and families struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list. Applications are categorised into three funding areas: standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500; homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300; and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000.

The minister added: “I am very glad to see such an uptake in the scheme and at such a swift pace. The department is now in a position to approve applications and local authorities such as Carlow County Council can get to work in bringing vacant social housing units back into use.

“I have made it very clear that I want to see works carried out and all units allocated by the end of this year and local authorities will be providing status updates to the department.

“We know that Covid-19 has had an impact on housing delivery targets this year so the refurbishment and re-letting of voids is vitally important. I would like to thank Carlow County Council for their engagement with this programme and urge them to refurbish and re-let their units as soon as possible.”