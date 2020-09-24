Taoiseach says ‘too early’ to confirm new lockdowns during visit to Dublin rave site

The Taoiseach’s comments came as he visited the Oliver Bond Flats in Dublin, the site of a large rave over the weekend which saw up to 100 partygoers gather. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

The Taoiseach has said it too early to anticipate the entire country moving to Level Three of coronavirus restrictions as concern grows over increasing cases in a number of counties.

Health officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are meeting today to decide if further measures are necessary to stop the virus from spreading in counties such as Donegal, Louth and Waterford.

The Taoiseach’s comments came as he visited the Oliver Bond Flats in Dublin, the site of a large rave over the weekend which saw up to 100 partygoers gather in breach of current public health restrictions in the capital.

Micheál Martin said he could not anticipate if further lockdowns would be implemented: “Certain counties are much lower than other counties, but there is a general trend across the country.

NPHET will advise in terms of both county-specific recommendations and ultimately NPHET will advise on the national scene, but I think it’s too early to anticipate.

“But that said, NPHET will advise in terms of both county-specific recommendations and ultimately NPHET will advise on the national scene, but I think it’s too early to anticipate.”

During his visit to the Dublin flats host to the weekend rave, Mr Martin committed to immediate action to improve local facilities and ensure a wider regeneration of the area.

I told him they were living in a bubble in the Dáil and he needs to come out and see what ordinary people have to live with.

Community activist Liz O’Connor said she is hopeful that the visit will lead to some changes: “I told him they were living in a bubble in the Dáil and he needs to come out and see what ordinary people have to live with and what conditions they’re in, no facilities or nothing.

“I told him when he came in it’s not a photo opportunity, you’re here for the people not to get your photograph all over the papers.”