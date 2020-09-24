Level Three restrictions people from Donegal will be facing

By Kenneth Fox

The government announced this evening that level three restrictions will be imposed on Donegal from tonight following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The new restrictions for the county will come into force from midnight and will last until October 16th, while the rest of the country will remain at Level Two until October 4th. Here are the new restrictions for those who live in Donegal.

Summary

The priority under Level Three is to keep schools, early learning and childcare services open and to minimise disruption in the workforce.

A number of services will be moved online and some businesses will be closed, such as museums and other indoor cultural venues. Additional restrictions will apply to restaurants and pubs.

People in Donegal are being are asked to reduce the number of people they meet to a minimum and to not travel outside of the region.

Gatherings

For gatherings in a home or garden, visitors from one other household or your own household only are permitted. In other settings, no social or family gatherings should take place.

For weddings, up to 25 guests can attend a ceremony and reception, though weddings due to take place this weekend may go ahead under Level Two restrictions allowing 50 guests.

Confirmation and First Communion services, including those planned for tomorrow, will not go ahead.

Religious services must move online with places of worship remaining open for private prayer. Funerals can be attended by up to 25 mourners.

Organised indoor gatherings such as events in theatres, cinemas, arts events, business events, training events or conferences, are classed as “controlled” environments with a named organiser, owner or manager. They should not take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings such as outdoor arts events and training events with a named organiser, owner or manager can take place with up to 15 people.

Daily life

Restrictions on domestic travel are included in Level Three as people are asked to stay in their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes.

International travel is subject to the same restrictions and people should only travel abroad for work, education or other essential purposes. Arrivals and departures from Dublin Airport are permitted to transit through the Dublin region with no restrictions.

Working from home should take place unless it is absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Schools and childcare services can remain open with protective measures. Higher and adult education such as universities must escalate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

On public transport, face coverings must be worn, capacity must be limited to 50 per cent, and the service should be used for essential workers and purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable should “exercise judgement” regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home, with specific guidance set to be provided.

Nursing and care home visits are suspended aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

Businesses and services

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must all be closed. Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can remain open for outdoor dining with a maximum of 15 people and takeaways only. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation can remain open but services will be limited to residents.

Retail and services such as hairdressers, beauticians and barbers can remain open with protective measures in place and the use of face coverings.

Sports

Outdoor non-contact training can take place in pods of up to 15, with exemptions for professional, inter-county and senior club championship teams.

Indoor training can only be undertaken by individuals, with no exercise or dance classes.

No matches and events can take place, with exemptions for professional, elite, inter-country, club championships and horse-racing taking place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can open with protective measures for individual training only.