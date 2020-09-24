The stars align as Chocolate Garden win at Great Taste Awards

Mary and Jim Healy from The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, who were awarded Great Taste Awards this week for a number of their products

By Suzanne Pender

THE coveted Great Taste Awards of 2020 have just shone brightly on local business The Chocolate Garden of Ireland. Competing against the best in Ireland and the UK, the local maker of artisan ice-cream and chocolate this week won gold star awards for its dark chocolate salted caramels and its luxury chocolate and hazelnut spread.

The business is no stranger to the food awards arena. It has no less than six products shortlisted for the Blas na hÉireann awards – the Irish Food Awards are seen as the Oscars of the food industry.

The results of the prestigious food awards will be known this October. Normally the announcements are the pinnacle of the food festival, held annually in Dingle for the past 13 years, but Covid-19 restrictions mean a more low-key celebration of the best in Irish food in 2020.

“We are delighted with the success of our products this year in the Great Taste Awards and we are very hopeful for the Blas na hÉireann awards, too,” said Jim Healy, owner of The Chocolate Garden of Ireland.

“We have worked on new recipes and pulled together a superb selection all in one box, but each chocolate is superb in its own right,” he added.

“It has been a difficult year and it’s nice to get good news. Ireland has a great food industry and it’s great to celebrate the excellent products produced.”

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland has had to change its operations due to Covid-19 and has signed up to the Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 safety charter, with all staff having undertaken training.

Stringent cleaning practices and controls are in place to ensure customer and, indeed, staff safety. Group workshops have been replaced by family-sized, socially-distanced tables for chocolate making sessions, which are pre-booked.

Opening times have been reduced for the first time since it opened its doors to the public in 2009, with reduced days and hours of opening in the off-peak season, now Thursday to Sunday 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Commenting on the venue’s activities, co-owner Mary Healy is apologetic for the reduction in service but describes it as “an unfortunate necessity given the reduction in visitors during the week.

“We try to accommodate people looking for products from the shop when the café is closed and we have an order-and-collect facility on our website, too. We expect this to get much busier as we get closer to Christmas.”

The business offers a wide range of chocolate boxes, novelties and gift baskets on its website and has experienced a healthy increase in its online business this year.

More information on the business can be found on www.chocolategarden.ie.