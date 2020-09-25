45 foot whale washes up on Waterford beach

The Baleen Whale was discovered yesterday afternoon by a woman out for a walk on Kilfarrasy Beach. Photo: Tramore Eco Group.

The remains of what is believed to be a whale have washed up on a Co Waterford beach as mass beaching in Australia has claimed the lives of almost 400 whales.

The Baleen Whale was discovered yesterday afternoon by a woman out for a walk on Kilfarrasy Beach, according to the Waterford News & Star.

Ann Nolan, who made the discovery and is a member of Tramore Eco Group, said the decomposing remains were a “sight to behold”.

“Really it was a sight to behold to be honest. It was down the end of the beach, but you could see it from a good distance away. I’ve never seen anything like that washed up before,” she said.

“I guessed it was a whale, but I wouldn’t have known the type that it was,” Ms Nolan said. “It was incredible, but a sad sight.”

Upon discovering the whale, Ms Nolan immediately notified the Irish Whale & Dolphin Group, having previously reported dolphins that washed up in the Waterford area to them.

The group later identified the remains as a Baleen Whale after examining photos.

The whale is said to measure around 45 feet in length, while the cause of its death is yet to be determined.

“You hear a lot of these creatures dying after consuming plastic out at sea, and you’d wonder what this one died of,” Ms Nolan said.