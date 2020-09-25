97% of parents think online safety classes should be mandatory in schools

By Suzanne Pender

A RECENT survey on online safety by Barnardos found that 97% of parents think online safety should be a compulsory part of the school curriculum, with over half of respondents saying that this learning should start as early as junior infants.

The survey was undertaken as part of the Barnardos Online Safety Programme to help inform its work with children, parents and teachers.

This September marks completion of the first year of a four-year partnership between Google.org and Barnardos, and also the start of a new digital offering of the programme to schools around the country.

The survey also highlights the key concerns of children, teachers and parents in relation to online safety.

The top two concerns cited by children and young people were fear that an embarrassing picture would be shared on social media (40%) and receipt of mean messages or being excluded from groups by friends (37%).

Teachers cited their top concerns as excessive screen time, resulting in tiredness that impacts children’s schooling, playing inappropriate games and cyberbullying. Parents’ main concerns were cyberbullying, accessing inappropriate materials and their children speaking to strangers.

“The concerns highlighted across the survey varied from each group, but the one defining factor was that everyone agreed that more online safety workshops are required by children and young people today,” said Cliodhna Purdue, online safety programme training executive.

“In fact, young people also said they would like their parents to understand their online world more so their parents could better support them online.”

The Barnardos Online Safety Programme addresses these issues through engaging, interactive workshops for both primary (third to sixth class) and secondary (first year to second year) students. The programme can be delivered face to face and is supported by a panel of 28 trainers nationwide or, if face-to-face workshops are not viable, there is the option of a new digital offering.

For more information about the Online Safety Programme (OSP) or to see how your school can book, please see www.barnardos.ie/osp or email [email protected]