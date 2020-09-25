An Post to resume US and Australian services from next week

An Post has announced that letter and parcel services to the US, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will resume on September 29th.

The service had been disrupted due to limited air freight capacity, impacting the delivery of letters and packages in recent months.

An Post will be maintaining international postage rates, despite increases in the cost of air freight.

In recent weeks, service has been restored between 14 countries, including South Africa, South Korea and Croatia.

An Post also added that their annual ‘Post Early for Christmas’ campaign will be more important than ever this year, as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted transport and logistics networks.