Bike and Brunch in Carlow

The Carlow Cycling Campaign is celebrating Bike Week 2020 and hosting a community ‘Bike and Brunch’ event for all ages in Carlow Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Cyclists, young and old alike, are invited to come and cycle through the streets of Carlow before having some brunch at the fountain at Carlow Farmer’s Market.

The route is approximately 6 km in length and will start at 12noon from the farmer’s market.

The cycle will involve cycling on the road and on dedicated cycle infrastructure and is inclusive family friendly event.

Christopher Davey of the Carlow Cycling Campaign said: “We are hoping to show that it’s possible to cycle safely around Carlow and opportunity to get people together to build a cycling community.”

Cyclists out for spin are of course known for stopping into local café and shops for a tea and sweet and it’s fitting that group have picked the farmers market as their start and end point.

For signup information, please lookup Carlow Cycling Campaign on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or contact at [email protected].