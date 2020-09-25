Community centre for Tullow Road area gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

THE design of the long-awaited Tullow Road Community Centre will go out to tender next week.

Brian O’Donovan of the council’s community section told last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that they were ready to advance the design of the 500 sq metre community centre, which would include a permanent centre for Carlow Regional Youth Services.

“Hopefully this is a step to start things moving there,” stated Mr O’Donovan.

He added that funding is available for a design of the community centre and he remained hopeful that additional funding would come on stream to add “other buildings, develop playing pitches, a walking track and other developments”.

He stressed the need for linkage within the area and remarked that there had been very good support for the plan from the local community.

Cllr Ken Murnane stated that that council need to “put as much thought into this community centre as they did for the public realm plan” and urged the council executive not to “go piecemeal” on the Tullow Road project.

Cllr Murnane insisted on a full, comprehensive plan for the Tullow Road, which would address all the needs in the area.

Mr O’Donovan stated that he didn’t expect funding to be achieved in one bloc and warned against any attempt to “bite off more than we can chew”.

Cllr John Cassin said that he was not 100% sure the current plan for the Tullow Road means the needs of the community. He remarked that the plan included the opening up of walkways that had been closed off for a long time “creating problems … that was why they were closed off in the first place”.

Cllr Cassin also remarked that while securing capital costs was one thing, operational costs were another. “The last thing we want is a whole lot of empty buildings. While I don’t fully agree with this approach, it is possibly the best,” he said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace spoke of the large population in the Tullow Road that had been “starved of amenities” and asked about the time frame for the project.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that it was important the council progress this project and ensure it wasn’t “just another plan or idea, but still no building there.

“I do have confidence in Brain O’Donovan to deliver this and we have to acknowledge that this is the first meeting where we have an actual drawing of the site,” added the People Before Profit councillor.

Cllr Andrea Dalton spoke of the “huge blow” the loss of the Open Door community development project was to the Tullow Road. She spoke of the “huge goodwill, community spirit and community commitment” in the area, adding that the services provided needed to be in accordance with the needs express by the residents.

“This can’t come quick enough,” insisted cllr Dalton.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed the design of the community centre would go out to tender this week, which was unanimously agreed by members.