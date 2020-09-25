Entry for Leaving cert written exams will open next Monday

Entry for the Leaving Cert written examinations in November will open from 9am on Monday.

The State Examination Commission has announced it will be available on the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

You can access it from then on examinations.ie and at Gov.ie/leaving certificate

Entries will be accepted over five days, closing at 5pm next Friday.

The written examinations start on Monday the 16th of November and end on Saturday the 28th of that month.

In a statement released this evening, the Department of Education said: “There will be one sitting of the Leaving Certificate 2020 examinations in November 2020. “Candidates who cannot attend an examination for which they have entered can apply to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2021.”

“Candidates who had entered for the Leaving Certificate/LCA examinations which were postponed from last June can enter for any or all of the examinations for which they had previously entered.

“It is intended that candidates will sit their examinations in the school where they had been entered to sit them in June 2020.”

In terms of the exam itself the department said the written examinations will be based on the normal question paper format, content and structure, and duration as in previous years.

Regarding oral examinations they said “It would not be feasible or practical at this stage to conduct examinations in oral or practical components, or to try to complete unfinished coursework.

“The oral and practical components are school-based, requiring significant levels of support at school level, including the requirement to take serving teachers out of their schools to undertake state examinations work.”